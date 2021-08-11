Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ingham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR EASTERN INGHAM COUNTY At 259 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of East Lansing to Stockbridge, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Williamston... Stockbridge... Webberville Dansville... Okemos... Bell Oak Haslett HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
