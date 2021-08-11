Severe Weather Statement issued for Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Langlade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MARATHON NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE...CENTRAL LANGLADE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay. Other severe thunderstorm warnings continue for parts of eastern Shawano and southeast M<enominee counties.