Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langlade County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Langlade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MARATHON NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE...CENTRAL LANGLADE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay. Other severe thunderstorm warnings continue for parts of eastern Shawano and southeast M<enominee counties.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawano, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
County
Langlade County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy