Heat Advisory issued for Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite many areas seeing the Heat Index peak in the 93 to 98 range through the early evening, will continue Heat Advisory due to some locations approaching 100 degree Heat Index. Also, a large number of customers remain without power across east central into southeast Wisconsin.