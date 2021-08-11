Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Menominee; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENOMINEE AND CENTRAL SHAWANO COUNTIES At 159 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawano, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawano, Legend Lake, Keshena, Red River, College Of Menominee Nation, Thornton, Middle Village and Shawano Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH