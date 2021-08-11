Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menominee County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Menominee, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Menominee; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENOMINEE AND CENTRAL SHAWANO COUNTIES At 159 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawano, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawano, Legend Lake, Keshena, Red River, College Of Menominee Nation, Thornton, Middle Village and Shawano Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Menominee County, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Red River, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Keshena, WI
County
Shawano County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy