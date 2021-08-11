Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Zack Short: Returns to Detroit

 7 days ago

The Shortcode="annotation" data-id="306" data-text="Tigers" data-canon="Detroit Tigers" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="DET">Tigers recalled Short from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Though he was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, Short is eligible to rejoin the Tigers before the minimum 10 days after outfielders Akil Baddoo (concussion) and Derek Hill (rib) were placed on the injured...

Willi Castro
Niko Goodrum
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
Detroit, MIdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers announce coverage change after being bumped by Detroit Lions

Miguel Cabrera may be chasing home run No. 500 but if it happens tonight, or on any of the dates listed below, you will but be hearing it on 97.1 the Ticket. The Tigers announced on Friday that due to an overlap with the Detroit Lions, tonight’s game (along with five future games) will be aired locally on WWJ-950 AM.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers hitters of all time

The Detroit Tigers have been around for a very long time which means they have a very long list of great hitters. Today we will be taking a look at the top 10 greatest Tigers hitters of all time. No. 1 on this list should not come as a surprise, but there is sure to be some disagreement when it comes to the other nine who made this list. Who do you think are the greatest hitters ever to wear the Old English ‘D’? Are we in lockstep?
MLBBless You Boys

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4: Zack Plesac silences Miggy mania

In front of one of the bigger crowds seen at Comerica Park in many years, Miguel Cabrera’s pursuit of home run number 500 failed to bear fruit tonight. More frustrating, was the Clevelanders continuing their tradition of suddenly playing their best baseball whenever the Tigers are around. They beat the Tigers 7-4, seizing second place in the AL Central outright.
MLBWTOP

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,”...
MLBFox17

Miguel Cabrera tries for 500 as Tigers open series with Angels

------- Los Angeles Angels (59-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-62, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -123, Angels +104; over/under is...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jack Morris should be fired for Shohei Ohtani comments

Detroit Tigers television color analyst Jack Morris pulled a Thom Brennaman on Tuesday night when he said a derogatory comment on air when talking about Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. In this instance, when speaking about Ohtani in his fourth plate appearance of the game, play-by-play broadcaster Matt...
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Did Detroit Tigers miss their best chance to reach .500 record?

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have been playing winning baseball for three months now, but did they just miss their best chance to get back to .500?. Once again, the Tigers are coming off a series loss to the Cleveland Indians -- a team that, quite frankly, is not better than them. They managed just one base runner against Triston McKenzie on Sunday and allowed 11 runs in the first three innings. That was all with the series on the line in Detroit’s home ballpark.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Seize the opportunity Chris, and run with it

Cloudy skies reflect a rainbow. Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch’s comments to the media today offer a preview of what the off-season may have in store. Today was a big day for baseball fans around Detroit, as several prominent Detroit Tigers players and brass were on hand for the announcement of the Hamtramck Stadium being restored. This was the former home of the Negro League Detroit Stars, and the historic stadium played host to the Stars’ own Turkey Stearnes, as well as Satchel Paige and many other great Negro League players.

