Livingston County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR LIVINGSTON COUNTY At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinckney, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Hamburg around 310 PM EDT. Brighton around 315 PM EDT. Hartland and South Lyon around 320 PM EDT. Additional storms extended eastward from Pinckney and northwest toward Fowlerville. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Parkers Corners, Lakeland, Plainfield, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, Unadilla, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Conway Township, Hell and Tyrone Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

