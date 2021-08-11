Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARATHON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy