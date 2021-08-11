Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARATHON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.