The Tigers started off their fall season today, playing Midway in our first matches of the day. The Tigers played competitively and battled through some tough matches, falling short to Midway 3-10. The Tigers then traveled to Robinson to take on Midlothian where they played very competitively. Our boys dominated in both doubles and singles, going 9-0, and the team finished 12-7 overall for their first victory of this fall season. The Tigers are now 1-1 on the season and they will travel to McNeil Tuesday.