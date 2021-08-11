Cancel
Shenandoah County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shenandoah by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shenandoah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHENANDOAH AND CENTRAL HARDY COUNTIES At 300 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moorefield to near Basye-Bryce Mountain, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Wardensville, Basye-Bryce Mountain, Basye, Perry, Bean Settlement, Lost City, Lost River, Baker, Harmony, Jerome and Mccauley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

