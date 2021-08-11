Mets' Trevor Williams: Expected to start Thursday vs. Nats

The Mets are expected to recall Williams from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After Tuesday's contest was suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather, the Mets and Nationals are playing a de facto doubleheader Wednesday. The twin bill creates a stretch of six games in five days for the Mets, so Williams will likely slot into the rotation temporarily as the team's No. 6 starter. Before being acquired from the Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, Williams made 13 appearances (12 starts) in the big leagues, logging a 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while striking out 61 over 58.2 innings.