Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Trevor Williams: Expected to start Thursday vs. Nats

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The Mets are expected to recall Williams from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After Tuesday's contest was suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather, the Mets and Nationals are playing a de facto doubleheader Wednesday. The twin bill creates a stretch of six games in five days for the Mets, so Williams will likely slot into the rotation temporarily as the team's No. 6 starter. Before being acquired from the Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, Williams made 13 appearances (12 starts) in the big leagues, logging a 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while striking out 61 over 58.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Cubs#Triple A#Mlb Com#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSports Illustrated

Report: Mets Plan To Call Up RHP Trevor Williams

The Mets' bullpen could be getting deeper in the coming days. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets intend to call up right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams from Triple-A this week to help cover some innings. However, while the plan is to add Williams to the 26-man roster in the...
MLBMLB

Williams to make Mets debut in finale

NEW YORK -- The Mets will take a first look at one of their less-heralded Trade Deadline acquisitions on Thursday, with right-hander Trevor Williams set to start their series finale against the Nationals. Manager Luis Rojas called Williams “an option” to start that game, and a team official later clarified that the plan is for Williams to take the ball.
MLBSports Illustrated

Trevor Williams Helps Mets Get Back On Track In Team Debut

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, the other asset acquired in the Javier Báez trade, made his Mets debut in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Nationals and did not disappoint. Following two separate rainouts during the week, the Mets were in need of another arm, which led to the call...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets place Tomás Nido on injured list, call up Patrick Mazeika and Trevor Williams

Heading into the first game of their three-game series in San Francisco, the Mets have placed catcher Tomás Nido on the injured list with a sprained left thumb, optioned relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A Syracuse, and called up catcher Patrick Mazeika and pitcher Trevor Williams to take those two spots on the active roster.
MLBNewsday

Trevor Williams makes quick work of Nationals in Mets debut

The Mets’ trade deadline acquisition — no, not that one, the other one — made an impact Thursday in their doubleheader sweep of the Nationals. Righthander Trevor Williams, who came to the Mets alongside Javier Baez from the Cubs last month, made his team debut, holding Washington to one run in 4 1/3 innings in the second game. He struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits.
MLBFOX Sports

Gray expected to start for Washington against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (63-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-68, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +155, Blue Jays -180; over/under is 9...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS HAVE METS WEEKEND ON THEIR MIND AFTER NATS IN DC

The Phillies are hot on the Mets tail and they head to New York for a weekend series after the finish with the Nats in DC. The Fightins go for their fourth straight win tonight with right-hander Chase Anderson (2-4, 6.75 ERA) opposes righty Paolo Espino (3-2, 3.08). Anderson, 33,...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Stroman expected to start for the Mets against Phillies

New York Mets (56-52, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-53, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -112, Mets -106; over/under is 9...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats to open 2022 at Mets, home opener vs. Phillies

The Nationals will open the 2022 season at Citi Field, facing the Mets, before returning to D.C. to host the Phillies in their home opener four days later. Major League Baseball is nothing if not predictable when it comes to scheduling. The league unveiled its 2022 schedule today, and it...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Resting Thursday

McNeil is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins. He has heated up at the plate recently, hitting .361 with two home runs, six doubles and eight RBI in his last 10 games. Jonathan Villar gets the start at second base and bats leadoff in what's a normal day of rest for McNeil, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Gets fourth save

May struck out two and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Marlins. May was pushed into the ninth inning role with Edwin Diaz currently on the paternity list. May had no trouble with the shift, as he needed only 16 pitches to grab his fourth save of the season. He now has a 3.21 ERA with 56 strikeouts and nine holds across 42 innings to this point in the campaign.
MLBdarnews.com

Mets rally past Nats 8-7 in suspended game, nightcap ppd

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before. The teams were...
MLBstardem.com

Mets pinch Nats in opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before. Pete Alonso broke...
MLBwgnradio.com

Nats-Mets game suspended in 2nd inning, to resume Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP)The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain. Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader, and the suspended game will remain scheduled for nine innings.
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 113 lineups: Nats at Mets

For months, the Nationals found themselves chasing the Mets in the National League East, and because they ultimately weren’t able to gain enough ground in the division race, their leaders decided it was time to undergo a mass rebuild. Since then, what’s happened to the Mets? They’ve gone in the tank as well, losing nine of 11 and turning a four-game lead in the NL East into a 2 1/2-game deficit that now sees them trailing both the Phillies and Braves.
MLBpix11.com

Nimmo drives in 4, Stroman strong, Mets top Nats 4-1

FLUSHING, Queens — Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets’ runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The four RBIs tied a career high for...
MLBMLB

Mets-Nats suspended, to resume today, 4 ET

NEW YORK -- The Mets had gone entirely too long without a doubleheader. Shortly after New York’s game against the Nationals began Tuesday, rain began falling over Citi Field and the surrounding area. Following a delay of roughly two hours, umpires suspended the game. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET -- the Mets’ 12th double dip of the season. The suspended game will go the full nine innings, followed by a seven-inning second game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy