Vikings' Kellen Mond: Unlikely to play Saturday

Well, folks, Saturday’s game was ugly. I don’t think anyone associated with the Vikings is happy with how things went. Coaches, players, and fans are all less than thrilled, and rightfully so. We watched three hours of football train wreck. Be that as it may, it was one game, so there’s very little reason to overreact. One positive thing – at least from a writer’s perspective – is that the game gave us a better idea of where things stand in the Minnesota Vikings backup QB competition.