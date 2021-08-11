Vikings' Kellen Mond: Unlikely to play Saturday
Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Mond is likely to sit out Saturday's exhibition match against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zimmer said Mond is "rusty" after missing 10 days of practice on the COVID-19 list, per Krammer. Mond was a "little slow with his reads," Zimmer said, and, "He needs to speed up the tempo a little bit." The rookie third-round pick is listed as the fourth quarterback on Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason.www.cbssports.com
