Vikings' Kellen Mond: Unlikely to play Saturday

 7 days ago

Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Mond is likely to sit out Saturday's exhibition match against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zimmer said Mond is "rusty" after missing 10 days of practice on the COVID-19 list, per Krammer. Mond was a "little slow with his reads," Zimmer said, and, "He needs to speed up the tempo a little bit." The rookie third-round pick is listed as the fourth quarterback on Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings: Kellen Mond does not take Mike Zimmer’s criticism well

Kellen Mond made his NFL debut on Saturday, and he did not take head coach Mike Zimmer’s criticism too well. The root of the COVID-19 problem the Minnesota Vikings had in their quarterback room came when rookie Kellen Mond tested positive, and Kirk Cousins’ expectedly tone-deaf didn’t help. Since he only returned to practice last Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer deemed it unrealistic for Mond to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former NFL QB: ‘Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better than Zach Wilson’

Appearing on FOX Sports Radio, former NFL quarterback Shaun King sounded off on his lack of confidence regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. “You can’t tell me that Zach Wilson was the second-best player in this past year’s draft … That pick is going to age terribly. I’m on record as saying Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better NFL quarterbacks than Zach Wilson. Write that down. Write that down.”
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days

Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated Tuesday after 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list and wasted no time getting back in action. Mond participated in a walkthrough at the TCO Performance Center. The Vikings initially were scheduled to have a practice before a decision was made to reduce the workload with the Denver Broncos coming in for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kellen Mond: Feeling better recently

Mond (COVID-19) has been feeling better recently, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports. Mond has been away from the team since July 31 after he tested positive for coronavirus, but he's eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list as early as Tuesday. The rookie may have a chance to return for Friday's preseason opener against the Broncos if he returns to practice early in the week, but his recent absence could impact his status as he competes with Nate Stanley and Jake Browning to serve as Kirk Cousins' primary backup.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Back from COVID, Kellen Mond Must Climb Out of QB4 Hole

Kellen Mond missed a full 10 days of training camp time after contracting the coronavirus. Two of his teammates, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, halved that time as unvaccinated-but-unafflicted participants in the NFL-mandated quarantine. Unvaccinated players missing time – chiefly Kirk Cousins – caused a large ruckus because many folks...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Five observations from Vikings camp: Kellen Mond 'needs to pick up tempo' after COVID absence

Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond spoke to reporters for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 on July 31. Mond said he dealt with flu-like symptoms while he was out with the virus — "Day 2 through 4 was when I struggled the most," he said — but added he was still in virtual meetings and feels fine now. The challenge for him, at this point, is to find a groove on offense after missing 10 days of practice.
NFLvikings.com

Kellen Mond on Return; Zimmer Explains Status of QB for Vikings-Broncos

EAGAN, Minn. — Kellen Mond is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos. But that might actually be a good thing for the Vikings rookie quarterback who has endured a whirlwind over the past two weeks. The third-round pick was looking to build off a strong spring...
NFL247Sports

Former A&M QB Kellen Mond has first NFL completion

The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Denver Broncos in their pre season opener and former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is making his debut for the franchise. Mond started the game 0-2 but then completed his first pass to running back AJ Rose Jr. in the second quarter. The Vikings...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Backup QB Competition Has a Long Way To Go

Well, folks, Saturday’s game was ugly. I don’t think anyone associated with the Vikings is happy with how things went. Coaches, players, and fans are all less than thrilled, and rightfully so. We watched three hours of football train wreck. Be that as it may, it was one game, so there’s very little reason to overreact. One positive thing – at least from a writer’s perspective – is that the game gave us a better idea of where things stand in the Minnesota Vikings backup QB competition.
NFLNBC Sports

Despite limited practice, Kellen Mond gets extended work in preseason debut

A COVID diagnosis has limited the ability of rookie quarterback Kellen Mond to practice in training camp. Still, with only three practices under his belt, Mond got plenty of work against the Broncos on Saturday. “He needs to speed up the tempo,” coach Mike Zimmer said of Mond’s first half...
NFLvikings.com

Vikings QBs Browning & Mond Offer Evaluations After Performances Vs. Broncos

MINNEAPOLIS — The first preseason performance for the 2021 Vikings offense left much to be desired Saturday evening. Minnesota decided to rest all of its offensive starters, which meant a host of backups had a chance to make a strong impression as they try to secure roster spots in the coming weeks.
NFLPioneer Press

In battle to be Vikings’ backup QB, Jake Browning, Kellen Mond have uninspiring outings

The battle to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback is not exactly off to a scintillating preseason start. Jake Browning looked to have a solid shot at the job entering Saturday’s opener against Denver at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has the most experience of the contenders and he had looked good in practices when rookie Kellen Mond recently missed 10 days while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
NFL247Sports

Kellen Mond shakes off rust in Vikings preseason debut

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer appeared to be frustrated after the team's backups got dominated by Denver 33-6 in Saturday's preseason opener. But the one positive was that Zimmer got a long look at third-round pick Kellen Mond. The former Texas A&M star quarterback was a little behind the...

