Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monroe County in southeastern Michigan Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dexter to near Morenci, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Canton, Northville, Petersburg and Ottawa Lake around 325 PM EDT. Lambertville around 330 PM EDT. Livonia, Temperance and Ida around 335 PM EDT. Monroe and Luna Pier around 345 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Newport, Melvindale, Gibraltar, Erie, New Boston, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Rockwood and Samaria. People attending the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH