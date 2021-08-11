Cancel
Lyons, NY

Rural & Migrant Ministry is opening its doors for the Liturgia Open House

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB24O_0bOjEeQT00

Join local families, workers and allies for a wonderful evening celebrating the work and Mission of RMM in Western New York!

Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center, 7 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489, August 13, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc. (RMM) invites you to join us for our Liturgia Open House on Friday, August 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrating the people and programs of RMM, we look forward to welcoming local families, workers and allies for an evening of food and festivity. Join us in-person or virtually—the choice is yours! Programming will include youth theater and art, community speakers, children’s activities and more. Register for free today at bit.ly/LiturgiaOpenHouse2021.

Since 1981, Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc. (RMM), a nonprofit organization, has stood proudly with the rural and migrant communities throughout New York State. We act to overcome the prejudices and poverty that degrade and debilitate people within rural New York by building communities that celebrate diversity, achieve true mutuality and fight for dignity and opportunity for all. We work with rural leaders, both young and older, who are committed to equality and cooperative opportunity, especially within agricultural systems. We also support people in faith, labor and university communities who seek to stand with rural leaders as allies.

RMM is based at the Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center in Lyons, NY. In partnership with farmworkers in Western New York, RMM developed Liturgia in 2010, conducting our youth and worker programs in the area ever since. Liturgia means: “Honoring the public work of the people,” making it a fitting title for our Center. To learn more about RMM, visit ruralmigrantministry.org.

This year’s Open House is a chance for us all to reconnect with one another after such challenging times. Please join us on August 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center at 7 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489, and let us know you’re coming at bit.ly/LiturgiaOpenHouse2021.

Contact:

Shawn Tallant

Western New York Regional Coordinator

Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc.

Email: rmmshawn@gmail.com

Phone: 315-551-1419

