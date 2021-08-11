Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 17 points higher on Wednesday, having closed up 0.38% at 7,181.11 on Tuesday. Interim profits at house builder Persimmon surged on the back of increased demand and government support measures as Covid curbs were eased, the company reported on Wednesday. Pre-tax profit for the six months to June 30 rose to £480.1m from £292.4m on revenue of £1.84bn compared with £1.19bn a year earlier. The dividend was lifted to 110p a share from 70p. Forward sales were currently at £2.23bn, including legal completions in the second half so far, up 9% on the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019.