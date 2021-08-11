Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan
(EPIC: SRC / Market: AIM / Sector: Construction Materials) ('SigmaRoc' or the 'Company') Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') to Directors and PDMRs. The Company announces that it received notification on 11 August 2021 from Link Market Services Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the SIP Trustee awarded ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Directors and PDMRs under the SigmaRoc SIP on 11 August 2021.www.sharecast.com
Comments / 0