Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 7 days ago

(EPIC: SRC / Market: AIM / Sector: Construction Materials) ('SigmaRoc' or the 'Company') Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') to Directors and PDMRs. The Company announces that it received notification on 11 August 2021 from Link Market Services Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the SIP Trustee awarded ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Directors and PDMRs under the SigmaRoc SIP on 11 August 2021.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Incentive Plan#Auction#Sigmaroc Plc#Sigmaroc#The Sip Trustee#The Sip Trustee#Sip#Partnership Shares#Pdmr#The Executive Directors#Eu#The European Union#Lse#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 18 August 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 115,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,889.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Persimmon interim profits surge, Hochschild reports 'strong rebound'

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 17 points higher on Wednesday, having closed up 0.38% at 7,181.11 on Tuesday. Interim profits at house builder Persimmon surged on the back of increased demand and government support measures as Covid curbs were eased, the company reported on Wednesday. Pre-tax profit for the six months to June 30 rose to £480.1m from £292.4m on revenue of £1.84bn compared with £1.19bn a year earlier. The dividend was lifted to 110p a share from 70p. Forward sales were currently at £2.23bn, including legal completions in the second half so far, up 9% on the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019.
BusinessShareCast

Playtech shareholders vote against Finalto sale to Barinboim

Gambling software developer Playtech said on Wednesday that it shareholders have voted against the sale of its financial trading division, Finalto, to a consortium led by Israel’s Barinboim Group. 23,836.37. 16:21 18/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,138.53. 16:21 18/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,122.61. 16:25 18/08/21. n/a. n/a. 8,369.55. 16:21 18/08/21. 0.33%. 27.65. The...
BusinessShareCast

Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 16,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £123,000 for the Company.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Network Intl backs FY guidance as it swings to interim profit

Payments company Network International said on Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the first half as revenue surged amid a recovery from the pandemic, as it backed its full-year expectations. 23,836.37. 16:21 18/08/21. 4,138.53. 16:21 18/08/21. 4,122.61. 16:25 18/08/21. 11,693.29. 16:21 18/08/21. 0.28%. 32.93. In the six months...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Balfour Beatty swings to profit, reinstates dividend

Interim pre-tax profit was £35m for the six months to July 2, compared with a loss of £26m a year ago as revenue edged up 1% to £4.15bn. A 3p-a-share dividend was declared, up 43% from the pre-pandemic payout for 2019. Looking ahead, the company lifted margin targets in its...
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each from J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("JPM Securities"), pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously outlined on 3 August 2021 and detailed in the announcement of 3 August 2021 (the "Programme"). Date...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Scrip Dividend Scheme

The Company announces that on 3 September 2021 it will allot and issue 320,080 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") to shareholders who have elected for their cash dividend for the six month period to 31 May 2021 (the "Interim Dividend"), payable on 3 September 2021, to be automatically subscribed on their behalf for new Ordinary Shares (the "Scrip Dividend Scheme").
MarketsShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Meggitt plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Power Metal Regulatory News (POW)

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 16,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £123,000 for the Company.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Genuit lifts FY expectations as acquisitions boost interim profits

Water pipe and ventilation group Genuit lifted full-year guidance after reporting higher interim profits were boosted by acquisitions. Pre-tax profit rose 7.6% to £33.8m for the six months to June 30 as revenue increased 32.4% to £295.6m. Genuit, formerly known as Polypipe, on Tuesday said it now expected underlying operating...
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rentokil Initial plc (the "Company") Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company hereby announces that Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, has exercised his award of 163,625 shares granted under the Rentokil Initial plc Performance Share Plan (PSP) in March 2012, with 77,072 of these shares being sold at a share price of 560.01p per share.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Quartix Tech Regulatory News (QTX)

("Quartix" or the "Company") Quartix Technologies plc, a leading supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services, was notified on 17 August 2021 that on that same day, Peter Brown, a director of Quartix Limited and a PDMR of the Company, sold a total of 17,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 488 pence per Ordinary Share. As a result, Mr Brown is now interested in in 184,434 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 0.38% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
SoftwareShareCast

Insig AI inks product development deal with CarVal

Asset management data science and machine learning technology company Insig AI announced on Tuesday that alternative investment manager CarVal Investors had entered into binding heads of terms to partner with it, to develop a new line of HY and IG ESG products, as part of the ‘CarVal Clean’ product line.
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarkets plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
MarketsShareCast

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”) Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 16 August 2021 that Martello Holdings Limited’s shareholding in the Company is unchanged at 4,178,571 ordinary shares of €0.00025 (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company, equivalent to approximately 6.10% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Midatech Pharma (MTPH)

("Midatech" or the "Company") Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM: MTPH; Nasdaq: MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that its registered office address has changed, with immediate effect, to 1 Caspian Point, Caspian Way, Cardiff CF10 4DQ. For more information, please contact:
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 142,034 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 989.22 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy