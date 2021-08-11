Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Top Horse Racing Events in the World

theplaidhorse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorse racing kicked off hundreds of years ago as a fun and competitive sport. Today, the activity remains largely the same but it has grown immensely in some aspects. It is one of the leading sporting activities on the planet in terms of popularity. The modern races range from rather small events to luxurious or prestigious events with spectators from all around the world. Betting on horse racing events has also extended the reach of the sport especially online.

www.theplaidhorse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Race Track#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Place
Dubai
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Thoroughbred Handicapping Tips for Horse Race Betting

Horse racing is not just regarded for its thrill. Many people watch it to wager on it. Everybody who watches a horse race makes a bet on it, but only a few individuals win. Some people utilize little bets as a type of social fun. But for those serious about winning, there are various methods you may use to boost your total payouts.
Sportsnumberfire.com

Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Thursday 8/5/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Lifestylesportsgamblingpodcast.com

Exotic Horse Race Betting Explained for Beginners

Exotic betting refers to a group of horse racing wagers that are extremely popular because they all include a component in which you must place bets on multiple horses. This can occur during a single race or over the course of a series of competitions. Exotic wagers are popular among bettors because they allow you to make a significant amount of money in a short amount of time.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 8/7/21

Starting at 12:35 p.m. EST, we have 12 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
Lifestyletheplaidhorse.com

Horse Racing vs. Online Casino In India.

Horse racing is coming to be one of the deadest online games. Hyderabad is waiting for the stadium at Malakpet to be unlocked so that the viewers could watch the games because, without viewers, horse racing will be boring. The association declared that they would be able to start their monsoon races in July.
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

NASCAR Joins Hands with Digital NFT Race Horse Platform ZED

As part of the deal, gaming platform ZED RUN shall be creating NFTs for a number of NASCAR-branded horses. The two players are yet to finalize the terms of the deal. On Thursday, August 5, America’s popular auto racing company NASCAR announced its partnership with blockchain-based digital horse racing game ZED RUN. The two players together will create a “brand new, futuristic fandom experience”.
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Quarter Horse racing gets boost at Indiana Grand

As Indiana Grand prepares for the next all-Quarter Horse racing day Saturday, the funding supported by the Indiana Quarter Horse Breed Development (IQHBD) recently announced several facets to boost the program. “At this time, the casino operations for the past three months have been much higher than anticipated,” said Jessica...
Sportshawaiiarmyweekly.com

4 Best Horse Racing Tracks in the USA

There are more than enough options around the United States when it comes to seeing horse racing live. In total, there are over 110 different courses around the country, with all having their own perks that visitors get to enjoy when they visit. However, some are more popular than others,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Top Horse Racing Trainer Pleads Guilty in New York in Global Doping Scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A prominent horse racing trainer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involvement in what U.S. prosecutors have called a global scheme to systematically drug horses and cheat the betting public. Jorge Navarro admitted in federal court in Manhattan to involvement in a conspiracy to administer performance-enhancing drugs...
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Horse racing notes: Santa Anita hikes purses for winter-spring meet

• $80,000 CTT & TOC Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 1-3/8 miles (turf) • $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up bred in California, 1 mile (turf) DOWN THE STRETCH. • Santa Anita this week announced purse increases for its overnight and stakes races beginning...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Arlington Park takes center stage in weekend horse racing

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Arlington Park's big day takes the star turn -- presumably its last -- in weekend racing with vestiges of past glory remaining in the three Grade I races. There are Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events at Saratoga and in Deauville on the French coast. And the 2-year-old events start to take on significance with the Breeders' Cup races now just three months away.
Animalstheplaidhorse.com

Learn How to Enjoy Horse Racing

Who doesn’t enjoy a day out at the races or sitting on the edge of the coach as you eagerly wait to see which horse will be the first to cross the finish line on race day? Well, you might actually be surprised, as there are a few out there who struggle to get into horse racing.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Ryan Genn and VDL Gerinus T Triumph in $30,000 WEC Grand Prix

Feature jumper action culminated Saturday evening at the World Equestrian Center — Wilmington Summer Series Week 3 with athletes gathering in the Sanctuary Arena to contest the $10,000 WEC Futures Prix 1.30m and the $30,000 WEC Grand Prix 1.45.m. Courses for the classes were designed by 2008 Beijing Olympics course...
Sportsplanetsport.com

York Wednesday Tips: Best bets for the four ITV races

1.50 York - Whenthedealisdone / Pendleton (split stakes) 2.25 York - Dubawi Legend (saver on Royal Patronage) 3.35 York - Mishriff (nap) 1.50 York - Whenthedealisdone / Pendleton (split stakes) It's tempting to give Hurricane Ivor another chance here as he's better than he showed in the Stewards' Cup last...
SportsAugusta Free Press

Are horse racing tipsters worth it?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Horse racing is one of the most popular betting sports all over the world. There always comes a time within a bettor’s journey, where they contemplate taking up a tipster to add to their own personal experience and success. For some punters, they hear of tipsters but are unsure of whether or not they should actually go for it.
SportsCanyon News

Why Is Horse Racing Popular Among Bettors?

UNITED STATES—Horse racing has been a popular sport since its inceptions in Ancient Roman, Greek, and then even Babylonian times. Now, it’s a billion dollar industry and is as strong as it has ever been despite the pandemic that struck worldwide, with fans from all over the world cheering at racetracks for their favorite horse to win and constantly searching the internet for the best horse racing betting odds for today’s races.
Animalsplanetsport.com

The five best Charlie Appleby horses

It's fair to say that the phrase an "embarrassment of riches" could have been coined at the Moulton Paddocks stables of Charlie Appleby with the Godolphin Empire having access to top notch racehorses. Yet, it takes the best to train the best and Appleby has won a succession of Group...

Comments / 0

Community Policy