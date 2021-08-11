Wesley Royce Bumpers, 85, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Jackson on June 14, 1936 to Wesley Candler Bumpers and Erma Hicks Bumpers. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation. Since there was no war at the time, he earned a degree in accounting from Goldey- Beacom Business College in Delaware and later became a Certified Public Accountant. He joined the accounting firm of Lukens, Cohan & Sayers, which later became Bumpers and Company, a thriving company to this day.