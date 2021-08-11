DeAundra Martin Taylor

DeAundra Shinya “Dee” “Wyne” Martin Taylor, a native of Whatley and resident of Grove Hill, was born the third child of Janice Morrissette Martin and Leonard Martin on July 29, 1986 in Grove Hill. On Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, around 3:30 a.m., God and His heavenly angels whispered, “Sweet Child, Come Home to Rest.” “Dee” went home to be with God from Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, along with her sleeping son, Master Jacob Lee Taylor. Shinya left a legacy of love and will forever be affectionately remembered by her family and friends.