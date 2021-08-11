Cancel
Veterans, members of the armed forces have student aid options

Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces and National Guard may be able to take advantage of numerous student aid programs to help pay for college or technical training, according to KHEAA–Alabama. For example, active members of the Alabama Guard can take advantage of the Alabama National Guard Educational Assistance Program. For more information, visit http://ache.edu/StudentAsst.aspx. The federal government […]

