Washington Supreme Court issues COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees by November 1st; Strongly encourages judicial branch to join mandate. On Wednesday, August 18th the Washington Supreme Court issued an order requiring employees of the Supreme Court (including the offices of the Reporter of Decisions, the Supreme Court Clerk, the Supreme Court Commissioner, and the State Law Library) to be fully vaccinated as a condition of continued employment by November 1, 2021. Similar to Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement for certain state workers, two narrow exemptions will be allowed as outlined in the order. This order extends to volunteers and independent contractors.