Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Leaders of Bob Moore Construction reflect on 75 years and building a legacy one decade at a time

By Jim Molis – Contributor
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bob Moore Construction built its first building in 1946, a Quonset hut for a farmer to store grain, there were fewer than 1 million residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. While it was among the nation’s 25 most populated regions, it had not yet exploded into what it is today — the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S, according to recent Census figures.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Industrial Construction#Legacies#Design#Quonset#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy