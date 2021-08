There are so many reasons that we love living in the Fox Valley. One of them is the weekend-long music festival that spills into Downtown Appleton each August. Mile of Music brings outdoor stages of all sizes scattered throughout downtown and music flows out of dozens of indoor venues. It is a fantastic opportunity to see some original local musicians and many from across the country and it is all FREE (there are many ways to support the festival and musicians attending also if you’re moved and able)!