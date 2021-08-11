Clarke commission’s help sought for PCA turn lane expansion
Two industry/economic development projects were among the items up for discussion at the Clarke County Commission meeting Tuesday. Clarke-Washington Economic Developer Rosalyn Sales asked about tax abatements for Canfor in the purchasing of equipment for the Fulton sawmill. “This is not to promote jobs,” Sales said. “There are two different abatements ($2.3 million and $3.4 million) for 10 years. It […]www.southalabamian.com
Comments / 0