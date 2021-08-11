Cecil D. Jordan, 82, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Thomasville on Feb. 1, 1939 to George Dewey Jordan and Mary Jane “Mollie” Wilkerson Jordan. He was an avid fan of The University of Alabama football program. Cecil had owned and operated a number of convenience stores and other business interests in the area for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as being a passionate gardener.