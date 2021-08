Horse-riding is a much-loved sport around the world, but it can be seriously dangerous too. Here are the most common injuries to watch out for when you take up the hobby…. Horse riding is an extremely popular hobby and sport and enjoyed by many people of various ages and backgrounds. According to the Equestrian Channel, there are 9.2 million horses in the United States alone. What’s more, 4.6 million Americans are involved in the industry as horse owners, service providers, employees, and volunteers, and 2 million people own horses.