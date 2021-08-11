More places to eat!

Work is progressing on two new Jackson restaurants. Jack’s Family Restaurant is pictured above on Highway 43 across from Walmart. Renovations also continue on the old Rooster’s restaurant for a new Shucker’s Seafood & Oyster Bar on College Avenue. Jackson has seen a number of eateries open — Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC and Popeye’s among others. Jack’s held a grand opening for a new restaurant in Thomasville this week. Work had started on that project ahead of Jackson. (SA.