Bleacher Report and the Alex Morgan-founded media and commerce startup Togethxr have partnered on a documentary about WNBA star Breanna Stewart and her professional basketball player partner, Marta Xargay, and the couple’s journey to motherhood through surrogacy. Togethxr, whose founders also include WNBA star Sue Bird and Olympians Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim, produced the short film, but the deal brings the Turner-owned Bleacher Report on as its exclusive distribution partner. Terms of this deal were not been disclosed but it is believed that B/R’s distribution and promotional capabilities were key to landing distribution rights. The deal has the potential to grow into a...