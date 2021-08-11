ACLU calls for Springfield to repeal a pair of ordinances relating to solicitation
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is calling for Springfield to repeal a pair of ordinances relating to solicitation. In a letter addressed to the city Tuesday, senior ACLU attorney Rebecca Glenberg requested that the Springfield City Council take steps to repeal ordinances that prohibit solicitation in roadways in addition to what the city defines as "aggressive" solicitation and the prohibition of such.www.sj-r.com
