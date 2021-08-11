Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, WV

Board of Ed discusses open positions, return to school

By Point Pleasant Register
Posted by 
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIS6e_0bOjChrO00

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday for a special regular meeting where they discussed the upcoming school year.

During the superintendent’s report, Supt. Keith Burdette said information on returning to school is going out to families and being posted on the board’s website.

One “issue,” as Burdette said, throughout the schools is there are 41 professional positions open. Burdette said these positions are being posted, but some positions will need to be filled with a substitute at the beginning of the year.

Burdette said there are currently 36 students registered for the virtual school option. Of those, 15 are in kindergarten through sixth grade and 21 are in seventh through 12th grades.

The schools are applying for approximately 1,600 new student devices this year.

Burdette said there is an HVAC unit down at Wahama High School and the parts will not be at the school until Sept. 8. Burdette said there will be air moving throughout that wing at the building, but it will not be cold air.

The board of education has a booth set up at the Mason County Fair this week with games, activities and books from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a story reading daily through Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.

During the meeting, the board recognized the Wahama Softball team for winning the state championship.

Present at the meeting were board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, and Jared Billings.

More on the board of education meeting will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Comments / 0

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
474
Followers
28
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason County, WV
Education
Point Pleasant, WV
Government
Point Pleasant, WV
Education
Mason County, WV
Government
City
Point Pleasant, WV
County
Mason County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual School#Wahama High School#The Mason County Fair#The Wahama Softball#Ohio Valley Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy