The Texans have yet to clarify whether Watson will travel with the team to Green Bay ahead of its preseason opener Saturday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Watson, who recently missed practice time while receiving treatment on his ankle and calf, returned to the field Monday and participated in some individual drills. The report adds that the quarterback headed to the locker room once 11-on-11 work began, but he later returned to the field and observed the session, minus his pads. Though Watson is back at practice, his desire to be traded and his pending legal situation have led to continued uncertainty with regard to how things will play out between the signal-caller and the Texans.