D.C. Government Workers Required to Vaccinate or Get Tested Weekly
Flanked by administration heads and other labor specialists, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced yesterday she’s implementing a vaccine mandate for D.C. government workers. Well… not a FULL mandate… all employees, contractors, interns, and city grant recipients can opt out of taking the vaccine but will face weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who opt out, including those with religious or medical reasons, will use weekly self-testing kits. The mayor says workers must get fully vaccinated by Sept. 19 and new hires after Aug. 14 will require full vaccination (except for those with medical and religious exemptions).washingtoncitypaper.com
