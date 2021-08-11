Cancel
Health

D.C. Government Workers Required to Vaccinate or Get Tested Weekly

By Bailey Vogt
Washington City Paper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlanked by administration heads and other labor specialists, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced yesterday she’s implementing a vaccine mandate for D.C. government workers. Well… not a FULL mandate… all employees, contractors, interns, and city grant recipients can opt out of taking the vaccine but will face weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who opt out, including those with religious or medical reasons, will use weekly self-testing kits. The mayor says workers must get fully vaccinated by Sept. 19 and new hires after Aug. 14 will require full vaccination (except for those with medical and religious exemptions).

washingtoncitypaper.com

José Andrés
Muriel Bowser
#Vaccinations#D C#Covid 19 Vaccine#New York City#Vida Fitness#Maskless#Dc#City Paper
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MyChesCo

Tower Health to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Employees

WEST READING, PA — Tower Health announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all Tower Health employees when the FDA gives the vaccine full approval—a milestone anticipated within the coming weeks. “We will take this step because it is the right thing to do, it is consistent with our...
Bost Health policy forum to focus on vaccine hesitancy in Kentucky

Kentucky Vaccine Policy: Myths, Messengers and Messages. September 21: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET Virtual – Register Here. They’re something that used to be seemingly non-controversial. But now – amid a pandemic – vaccines, both specifically for COVID-19 and in general, are at the center of controversy. The 2021 Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum will explore growing vaccine hesitancy in America and in Kentucky, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polis, medical groups call for vaccine mandate for health care workers

After Colorado health care organizations issued a statement last week calling for a statewide vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Jared Polis followed suit on Tuesday, asking the Colorado Board of Health to expedite its rulemaking process to implement a vaccine requirement. The mandate would apply to staff who serve Colorado’s vulnerable populations and who work in places that administer essential medical care.
The Political Moves Throughout History That Have Denied D.C. Voting Representation

The U.S. Census Bureau released the results of their every-decade count Thursday. The 2020 figures now give a glimpse of a new America with a shrinking White population and more Hispanic and Asian residents. This updated picture will change the face of America, not only in how $1.5 trillion, with a “T,” in funds are distributed—but also how federal districts get redrawn.

