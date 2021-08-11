City Activates Temporary Cooling Resources

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Forecasted high temperatures above 95 degrees has activated the City’s flexible, scalable network of 1,000 spaces in central and in-neighborhood cooling centers to anyone needing relief from the heat beginning today.

Cooling centers will operate daily from 11 am to 8 pm in the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel and will remain open until the forecasted high drops below 95 degrees, currently projected to be sometime this weekend. Spokane Public Library locations are also open and available as cooling resources.

“We encourage people who need a little relief from the heat over the next few days to use the central cooling center or visit a neighborhood library branch,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Both options have proven to be good options for people who need a break.”

People are encouraged to plan ahead to know where cooling resources are located, including those operated by community partners, and check in with loved ones, friends, and neighbors throughout the high heat to develop a personal plan for managing cooling, hydration, and transportation needs. Malls, movie theaters, businesses, and shaded neighborhood parks can also meet localized needs for intermittent relief.

Drink plenty of water and juices, know the signs of heat stroke and exhaustion, and seek medical assistance early if you have concerns.

The Looff multi-purpose rooms have been open as a cooling center on several days during recent weeks. Several dozen people have used the central center on a daily basis. Libraries have seen extended visitor stays, but capacity remains strong. Peak usage has consistently been in the early to late afternoons.