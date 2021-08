This story originally featured on The Drive. Rather than inching up on anything using the word “autonomous,” Ford’s positioning for its ready-to-launch BlueCruise seems to be an exercise in understatement. Making smart use of its already available suite of driver-assist technologies, BlueCruise is essentially a sophisticated takeon adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping. The Ford “hands-free highway driving technology” allows for unfettered driving on some 100,000 miles of “prequalified” divided lane highways throughout the US and Canada.