♦ Take root cuttings of woody shrubs and evergreens (such as azaleas, holly, and hydrangeas) to propagate. ♦ Powdery mildew diseases attack a great many ornamentals, most often in late summer when the days are warm, and nights are cool. Some mildews, particularly those on roses, apples, and cherries, also are increased by high humidity. Prevention by proper cultural techniques is the first defense. Grow resistant varieties; space and prune plants to improve air flow and reduce shading; water early in the day and at the base rather than on leaves; and reduce nitrogen applications to avoid excessive, late-season growth.