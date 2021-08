As new COVID-19 cases surge, all three of Arizona’s public universities are challenging the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools by issuing their own requirements. The University of Arizona announced masks must be worn in all indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. That’s welcome news for campus groups like the Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona. Members include faculty, staff and students. Arizona 360 heard from Leila Hudson, an associate professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies. The conversation took place shortly before the UA revised its mask policy and focused on the group’s concerns about the upcoming fall semester.