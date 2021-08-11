Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) Hires Chief Marbumrung, a leading Technology Banker and Credit Risk Professional, to Lead San Francisco Bay Area Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinscreen develops the world's most advanced and photorealistic AI-driven virtual avatars. They provide the full solution for human-like virtual assistants as well as virtual avatar creation and performance capture. Pinscreen is focused on pushing the boundaries of AI to made the creation of photoreal digital avatars accessible to anyone for a wide range of applications, such as virtual reality, gaming, e-commerce, and film production. Pinscreen was founded by MIT 35 Under 35 Winner and ONR Young Investigator Award winner Hao Li. Pinscreen has recently won the prestigious Epic MegaGrants, and has been selected as one of the best Los Angeles companies and startups in 2021 by BestStartups.us, as well as top 10 virtual reality company in Los Angeles in 2021 by Welp Magazine.