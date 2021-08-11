Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) Hires Chief Marbumrung, a leading Technology Banker and Credit Risk Professional, to Lead San Francisco Bay Area Expansion
Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.), a venture debt investment firm that provides innovative financing solutions to successful VC-backed companies, announced the hiring of Chief Marbumrung as Managing Director, Investments. Mr. Marbumrung will report to Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner, and will be based in San Francisco, California, where he will lead A.R.I.’s regional expansion in the Bay Area and Northwest United States.aithority.com
