Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) Hires Chief Marbumrung, a leading Technology Banker and Credit Risk Professional, to Lead San Francisco Bay Area Expansion

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.), a venture debt investment firm that provides innovative financing solutions to successful VC-backed companies, announced the hiring of Chief Marbumrung as Managing Director, Investments. Mr. Marbumrung will report to Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner, and will be based in San Francisco, California, where he will lead A.R.I.’s regional expansion in the Bay Area and Northwest United States.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#Credit Risk#R I#Financial Services#Managing General Partner#Scotia Bank#Executive Committee#Investment Committee#Risk Committee#A R I#The Technology Media#Telecommunications#Bnp Paribas#Loan Capital Markets#Boston University#College Of Engineering#Georgetown University#Finra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessInsurance Journal

Amazon Enters India Wealth Management with Investment in Smallcase Technologies

Amazon.com Inc. has made its maiden investment in India’s wealth management sector, participating in a $40 million round by fintech startup Smallcase Technologies Pvt. The Bangalore-headquartered startup said the round was led by Faering Capital Pvt and also joined by another new investor PremjiInvest, the private investment office of technology billionaire Azim Premji. Existing backers including Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures also participated, bringing the total capital raised by the firm to over $60 million.
Businessaithority.com

Monte Carlo Raises Series C, Brings Funding To $101Million To Help Companies Trust Their Data

Monte Carlo’s Series C Highlights Rapid Growth of the Data Observability Category, Their Industry-Leading Customer Adoption, and the Company’s Global Expansion. Monte Carlo, the data reliability company, announced that they have raised $60M in Series C funding from ICONIQ Growth with participation from Salesforce Ventures and existing investors Accel, GGV Capital, and Redpoint Ventures – bringing their total funding to $101M. With this round, Monte Carlo will fuel the growth of the Data Observability category, further develop its product offerings for our customers, support more use cases, and expand to new markets.
Businessaithority.com

TrustLayer Raises $15Million To Build The Future Of Insurance Verification

With 75% Of U.S. Businesses Underinsured, TrustLayer Continues Its Momentum as the Preferred Solution for Reducing Risk and Cost amid 200k Daily Insurance Verification Requests. TrustLayer, a collaborative risk management platform, announced it has closed a Series A funding round of $15.1 million. Craft Ventures led the round with participation...
Businessaithority.com

Dashlane Names Dhiraj Kumar Chief Marketing Officer, Increasing Focus on Providing Secure Access for Businesses of All Sizes

Former BlueVine, PayPal, Facebook Leader Tapped to Lead B2B Customer Growth. Dashlane announced the appointment of Dhiraj Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer. Kumar brings 20+ years of marketing experience at iconic high growth technology brands, having previously served in leadership roles at PayPal, Facebook, and BlueVine. In this role, Kumar will lead Dashlane’s end-to-end marketing efforts including Brand, Communication, and Growth & Partnership, to support the company’s rapid growth as it transforms the security environment for consumers and businesses to match the evolving way people live and work .
Businessaithority.com

Heap Announces New C-Suite Additions, Expanding Go-to-Market Leadership to Continue Accelerating Growth

Heap, the leading Digital Insights platform, announced new additions to the company’s C-Suite: Ahmed Quadri has joined as Chief Customer Officer, and Sean Andrew is now Chief Revenue Officer. Both Quadri and Andrew represent significant additions to CEO Ken Fine’s executive bench, and indicate Heap’s commitment to expanding its go-to-market team to accelerate the company’s already significant growth, which over the past year has seen Heap expand its base to over 8,000 customers and grow net ARR at a rate of 224% CAGR year-over-year.
Businessaithority.com

InMobi Appoints Todd Rose Senior Vice President, Global Business Development

InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching consumers around the globe, announced the appointment of distinguished advertising industry veteran Todd Rose as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Rose joins InMobi to operationalize and accelerate a cohesive data and identity strategy, as well as expand strategic partnerships for clients to better leverage InMobi’s end-to-end advertising solutions to activate audiences, drive meaningful connections and ignite growth. He’s based in San Francisco and reports to Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud.
Businessaithority.com

TechnoBind Partners With StorCentric to Provide Secure Data Management Solutions

TechnoBind, India’s first specialist distributor for data and associated domains, announced it has signed up as a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) partner for StorCentric, a global leader in secure data management solutions. The partnership allows TechnoBind to offer StorCentric’s robust portfolio of storage and data protection solutions to its growing network of channel partners, and provides additional resources to address the growing demand for StorCentric products and services.
Businessaithority.com

SymphonyAI Welcomes Chris Hasslinger As Senior Investment Partner

New Leader to Continue Strategic Relationship Growth and Deal-Making in Healthcare and Other Vertical Sectors. SymphonyAI, an enterprise AI company offering high-value solutions for key vertical sectors, announced that Chris Hasslinger has joined the company as a senior investment partner. Hasslinger will be responsible for driving investment, partnership, and acquisition activity across SymphonyAI.
Businessaithority.com

OneTag Expands Into The US With Christian Baer as VP of Sales

OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, announced the appointment of Christian Baer as Vice President of Sales. As VP of Sales, Christian is responsible for overseeing all aspects of OneTag’s strategic US expansion. “Christian’s longtime experience working with the world’s largest publishers and AdTech platforms is the perfect match...
Businessaithority.com

H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Oxford Global Resources

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has completed the acquisition of Oxford Global Resources, LLC, a leading provider of specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, from ASGN Incorporated.
Businessaithority.com

Preset Raises $35.9Million Series B To Democratize Business Intelligence

Redpoint Ventures Leads Round as Company Launches General Availability For Its Flagship Cloud-Based Service for Apache Superset. Preset, a modern cloud-based data exploration and visualization platform founded by the original creator of Apache Superset and Apache Airflow, announced it has raised $35.9 million in Series B funding led by Redpoint Ventures.
Dallas, TXaithority.com

First Foundation Bank Selects 360factors’ Predict360 Compliance Management Solutions

360factors, Inc. announced that First Foundation Bank, a $7.1B bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas, selected 360factors’ Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its compliance management, regulatory change management and compliance monitoring and testing programs. “We wanted a modern, easy-to-use compliance solution to more proactively manage regulatory changes and...
Businessaithority.com

Fluence Analytics Closes New Financing Round And Business Collaboration Agreement With Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fluence Analytics, the global leader in continuous polymer reaction monitoring and control, whose industry-leading ACOMP device is the only commercially available system that continuously monitors and measures polymerizations in real time, announced the close of a venture funding round and new business collaboration agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation. In addition to signing the collaboration agreement, Yokogawa Electric also participated in the $7.5M financing with other investors, including Energy Innovation Capital, Diamond Edge Ventures (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporate Venture), and JSR Corporation.
Businessaithority.com

Allvue Systems Selects Snowflake for New Centralized Data Solution

The centralized data system will enable Allvue Systems customers to unlock data at scale. Allvue Systems, a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, announced that they have chosen Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to offer a centralized Data Cloud that will significantly enhance and simplify clients’ data storage and processing capabilities across business lines and asset classes.
Businessaithority.com

Exchange for Experience: Just 14% Of Global Consumers Expect to Be Wowed by a Company

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, unveiled survey findings that reveal the complexity and contradiction of consumer expectations. With just 14% of customers expecting to be wowed by brands today, the survey findings underscore a major opportunity for companies to exceed expectations in delighting their customers. A majority (77%) of consumers are willing to exchange information for a more personalized, faster and values-driven experience.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Los Angeles-Based Artificial Intelligence Company Pinscreen Announces The Hiring Of Leading Digital Artist Anda Deng

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinscreen develops the world's most advanced and photorealistic AI-driven virtual avatars. They provide the full solution for human-like virtual assistants as well as virtual avatar creation and performance capture. Pinscreen is focused on pushing the boundaries of AI to made the creation of photoreal digital avatars accessible to anyone for a wide range of applications, such as virtual reality, gaming, e-commerce, and film production. Pinscreen was founded by MIT 35 Under 35 Winner and ONR Young Investigator Award winner Hao Li. Pinscreen has recently won the prestigious Epic MegaGrants, and has been selected as one of the best Los Angeles companies and startups in 2021 by BestStartups.us, as well as top 10 virtual reality company in Los Angeles in 2021 by Welp Magazine.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan Nabs Goldman Sachs Exec to Head Wealth Partners Unit

JPMorgan says it has appointed Jessica Douieb as head of Wealth Partners at JPMorgan Advisors. In her new role, Douieb will support wealth partners and ultra high net worth clients, working closely with the firm’s regional directors and reporting to Phil Sieg, CEO of JPMorgan Advisors, according to the company.
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The Argentine fintech Ualá receives an investment of 350 million dollars

The Argentine fintech Ualá announced a new round of investment for 350 million dollars, which reached a value of 2.45 billion dollars . Series D was led by SoftBank Latin America Fund , the Latin American market-focused technology fund of the Japanese bank and Tencent, a Chinese technology company. This injection of capital represents the largest round of private investment that an Argentine company has received.

Comments / 0

Community Policy