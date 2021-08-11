ByondXR Secures $7 Million Seed Funding to Help Brands Create 3D Virtual Shopping Environments, Deepening Engagement with Customers
ByondXR, the industry leader in bringing virtual shopping to life, announced a $7 million seed financing round led by Firstime and OurCrowd, with additional participation from angel investor Peter Chu, founder and former CEO of leading XR platform HTC. The funds raised will be used to expand customer success and continue research and development.aithority.com
Comments / 0