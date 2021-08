The point guard position has been a blazing hot topic of discussion for the LA Clippers over the past year, and it appears they are ready to try something new. As initially reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are trading Patrick Beverly, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The trade certainly took everyone by surprise when it went down Sunday evening, but it appears that LA wanted to take a swing and bring a household name into the backcourt to bolster their rotation ahead of next season.