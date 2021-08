A little sunburn doesn’t seem like a huge deal. The skin is red for a while, and it feels stiff and dry when touched. If the burn is bad enough, it’s very painful and it may blister. Although that may not seem like a reason to worry, over time, repeated sunburns can cause skin cancers like melanoma. Like all cancers, melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, and that is when it becomes fatal. If you notice a change in skin pigment, current mole or freckle, it would be wise to schedule a doctor’s appointment to get it checked out.