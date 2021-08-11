Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance
Vertex, Inc., a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced the availability of the Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.aithority.com
