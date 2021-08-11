Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Autumnfest Parade returning in Bismarck after last year's pandemic cancellation

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional parade in years past has featured bands, music, community organizations, floats, horses and clowns. It begins at the state Capitol grounds and continues south down Sixth Street. At East Avenue A, the parade turns right, travels west for two blocks to Fourth Street, then proceeds north on Fourth Street, finishing at the Capitol's west parking lot.

