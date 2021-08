Manchester United start their Premier League season at home to Leeds United - with neutrals no doubt hoping for a repeat of the eight goals on show in this fixture last term.Neither club have made wholesale changes to their squads over summer, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane the big business for the Red Devils and Leeds adding Junior Firpo to their ranks.However, both managers extended their contracts too, ensuring continuity for this season for Marcelo Bielsa and beyond that for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the similarities don’t end there, as they’ll both be hoping to improve on last season’s...