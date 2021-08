Cade Cunningham gives his thoughts on the GOAT debate while relying on what he has seen as a mature 19-year old entering the NBA. You can’t blame Cade Cunningham. After all, he was born in 2001 and it would be impossible for him to remember Michael Jordan’s underrated years as a Washington Wizard in 2001 and 2002 let alone his career with that other team in Chicago where he won six NBA championships.