MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY (MAB) TREATMENT. Free screening and treatment with monoclonal antibodies (mAb) is now available through the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for qualifying individuals with COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate illness, or may be at high risk for developing serious illness, you may qualify for this free treatment to prevent severe COVID-19 — no doctor visit needed beforehand. See whether you qualify and make an appointment at https://covidmabtreatment.umc.edu.