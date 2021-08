“To be nominated in the first ever stunt performance category for the Emmys,” says “Cobra Kai” stunt coordinator and performer Jahnel Curfman, “is definitely an honor!” “It is one of those things that some people have been striving for years with the Oscars,” she explains. “We have yet to be recognized by the Academy when it comes to film, so for the Emmys to do it with our performance on television, hopefully sends a message.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Curfman above. SEE ‘Cobra Kai’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 4 in-depth chats with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more Netflix blockbuster...