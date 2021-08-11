The Untold Truth Of Pyrex

Ah, McDonald's, those golden arches that so many love. As the highest-grossing fast food company in the world (via Investopedia), Mickey D's is scarfed down all over the globe. And what's really cool about the McDonald's menu is that, depending on where you are on Earth, you can taste different items that are only available locally and reflect the cuisine of the regional culture. In Hong Kong, for example, you can indulge in spiral pasta topped with ham and eggs; in Italy, turnovers stuffed with tomato and mozzarella are a thing; and in India, you can order a spicy paneer wrap (via Eat This, Not That!).