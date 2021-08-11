Two Celebrity Missoula Musicians Working On New Album Together

It's been the summer of baseball in Missoula. The lost season of 2020 is in the rear-view mirror and the PaddleHeads have provided us with some pretty amazing on-field entertainment since the beginning of May. We were just excited to see the team get on the field with their new name and new look - but they've taken it to the next level by having the best record in the league and setting records along the way. And to add to the excitement of the Pioneer League - it was announced today that a new team has been awarded to Flathead County. They'll build a stadium north of Kalispell and begin playing in 2022. It should make for a fun new rivalry for the PaddleHeads.