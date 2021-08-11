Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Two Celebrity Missoula Musicians Working On New Album Together

By Mike Smith
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now here's something that should make Missoula's music obsessives very excited: John Wicks, drummer for Fitz and the Tantrums, and Jeff Ament, bassist for Pearl Jam, are collaborating on an upcoming album. Both artists are based in Missoula and are involved in the community in different ways - Wicks is the co-owner of the popular coffee shop Drum Coffee, while Ament is known for his work with the Montana Pool Service, who are working to build skateparks throughout the state.

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Ament
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Musicians#Jazz#Actresses#Drum Coffee#The Montana Pool Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Royal Blood Go Darker With Metallica ‘Sad But True’ Cover

Royal Blood once asked the question How Did We Get So Dark? as the title of one of their albums. Is it possible that Metallica could be part of the answer?. The U.K. duo lean into their darker tendencies to take on a pretty faithful cover of the Metallica classic, though Mike Kerr does unleash some pretty impressive riffing later in the track varying off the original.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Open Auditions for American Idol Held Next Week

Back in the day, I was a talented singer. I will never forget the day that my music teacher invited me to be a part of an exclusive choir. A choir that consisted of 1 boy and 1 girl from each of the elementary schools. I was immediately under the impression that I would soon be more famous than Michael Jackson. That the brief stint in this choir was just a stepping stone to being skyrocketed into fame. Was my first hit single going to air on Total Request Live with Carson Daly? Would I be featured at the VMAs? The sky was the limit.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Black Label Society In Missoula with Prong and Obituary

It is time to sound the horn. We call upon the Legion of Doom to gather this October for a meeting of the minds. Fresh off of his appearance at Rockin the Rivers in Three Forks, MT. Father Zakk Wylde has announced a stop in Missoula. Black Label Society will return to the Wilma for a Saturday night performance, October 9th.
LifestylePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Lamb of God – Enter to Win a One-of-a-Kind Randy Blythe Action Figure

We’ve teamed up with Death by Toys to give away a one-of-a-kind Randy Blythe action figure inspired by Lamb of God’s video for “Redneck.”. Lamb of God are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Sacrament. The Pure American Metal act will release a special 15th anniversary edition of Sacrament on Aug. 20, which will include unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago during Lamb of God’s sole 2020 concert.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Popular Local Coffee Stand Opens a New Missoula Location

I have a couple coffee snobs in my family. They only want to go to their favorite place and nothing else. Every other brand is inferior. They couldn't possibly get coffee and actually enjoy it from a place other than their #1 spot. It cracks me up to hear them trash talk other coffee options - but maybe I just don't get it because I'm not a huge coffee drinker. I know, we all have our favorites when it comes to anything.....but if you want to see a side of someone you've never seen before - mention going to a coffee place that isn't their top spot and watch their reaction. Ha!
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Scheels Shows Off New Arcade Games and Bowling Lanes

The countdown to the new Scheels store opening in Missoula is now under two months. There's been a few instances where we've shared the details about all the cool stuff that you'll find inside the store - including a 10-foot-tall Sasquatch that will greet you at the door and hunting trophies that locals have submitted to be on display.
Posted by
96.3 The Blaze

Draught Works’ and PaddleHeads’ Beer + Baseball Ice Cream Social

It's been the summer of baseball in Missoula. The lost season of 2020 is in the rear-view mirror and the PaddleHeads have provided us with some pretty amazing on-field entertainment since the beginning of May. We were just excited to see the team get on the field with their new name and new look - but they've taken it to the next level by having the best record in the league and setting records along the way. And to add to the excitement of the Pioneer League - it was announced today that a new team has been awarded to Flathead County. They'll build a stadium north of Kalispell and begin playing in 2022. It should make for a fun new rivalry for the PaddleHeads.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Mammoth WVH Cancel Two Shows Due to Positive COVID Test

Mammoth WVH has canceled two performances after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19. “Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19,” reads a message posted by frontman Wolfgang Van Halen. “All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won’t be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can’t wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so.”
MoviesPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Nation’s First Daytime Drive-In Movie Theater Opens

You don't have to wait for the sun to go down at the drive-ins anymore. Up until now, drive-in movie theaters could only operate at night, but at the newly opened Loco Drive-In in Loudon, Tenn., viewers can see films anytime they'd like, including during the day. Equipped with a...
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Guns n’ Roses Know Before You Go FAQ

HAPPY CONCERT DAY! We originally told you about this show coming to Missoula way back in the olden days on February 3rd of 2020. It's been a bit of a wait but we've made it and tonight is going to be an unforgettable night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium! Here are the answers to some of the questions we're getting this morning.
Boise, IDPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Watch Primus Kick Off Rush Tribute Tour: Set List and Videos

Primus kicked off their A Tribute to Kings tour last night in Boise, Idaho, debuting their full-album live version of Rush's A Farewell to Kings. After an opening eight-song set of their own biggest hits, the trio played Rush's acclaimed 1977 album in full and in original sequence. You can see video of Primus' entire A Farewell to Kings set below.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Comedy Show Takes Things to a HIGHER Level

I have always dreamt of doing stand up comedy. But, it is fun to dream. The thought of actually doing it is terrifying. Sure, I can be funny when I want to be. But, it isn't something I can just turn on and off like a light switch. The sun, moon and stars all have to be perfectly aligned in order for me to make an entire room laugh. Except when I am slightly inebriated. I heard from credible sources that I am apparently a "funny mutha effer" when I'm under the influence. Which makes me think that this upcoming comedy experiment at the Giggle Box may just work.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Mount Sentinel Closed for Guns n’ Roses Concert

Bad news if you had planned to hike to the 'M' to take a gander at the Guns n' Roses concert this Friday, Mount Sentinel will be closed. According to KPAX and Missoula's Assistant Fire Chief, Gordy Hughes, Mount Sentinel will be closed for 24 hours starting Friday and re-opening Saturday, due to Stage II fire restrictions. The U of M is working with the Fire Department to close the 'M' hiking trail, trails from the fire road, Pattee Canyon Drive, and Kim Williams, along with open spaces on the mountain from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The area will be patrolled to let people know and to hand out tickets to those who trespass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy