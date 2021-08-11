Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Will Zalatoris, Who’s Earned $3.4 Million but Zero FedEx Cup Points This Season, Must Win the Wyndham Championship to Make the Playoffs Due to an Idiotic PGA Tour Rule

By Jack Dougherty
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Zalatoris has enjoyed one of the best seasons of any player on the PGA Tour in 2021. The 24-year-old rookie finished solo second in his debut at the Masters, has eight top-10 finishes in 24 starts, and sky-rocketed up the OWGR to become the 29th-ranked player in the world.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship#Wyndham Championship#The Pga Tour#Masters#Owgr#T6#Wake Forest#Willgraygc#Sedgefield Country Club#Golf Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, playing for FedEx Cup playoffs and Ryder Cup spot

GREENSBORO — The good-natured Will Zalatoris cracked a smile when asked why he continues to be a pledge and not a full-time member of the PGA Tour. Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star who is having a breakout season as a special temporary Tour member, has taken it all in stride as he arrived at the Wyndham Championship this week. He will likely miss the FedEx Cup playoffs next week despite ranking No. 26 in the points, unless wins in Greensboro.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Zalatoris has won nearly $4 million but has 0 FedEx Cup points. Even Webb Simpson thinks that's a joke.

Will Zalatoris has enjoyed one of the best years in golf of anyone on the planet. After beginning the 2020-21 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 24-year-old has soared to No. 29 in the world, finished second at the Masters among his eight top-10s on the PGA Tour this season and banked nearly $4 million in combined earnings. But that means squat when it comes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Zalatoris has only one way to punch his ticket to the three-event Playoffs for the top 125 in the season-long standings and that’s to win the final regular-season event, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

Jordan Spieth explains the one thing you should NEVER do as a teammate

Jordan Spieth, across three Ryder Cup appearances, is 7-2-2 as a fourballs and foursomes teammate. The U.S., without that mark over that stretch, is 12-22-3 in those formats. Or, in other words, Spieth has nothing to apologize for. And the Americans are, well, sorry. Which may beg the question from...
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
GolfGolfWRX

All Pro Tour player disqualified for peculiar rules infraction

In the final round of the Saturday’s Colbert Charity Classic, an All Pro Tour event, Brett White was disqualified for one of the most bizarre rules infractions we have seen in awhile. As reported by Ryan French of the Fire Pit Collective, White was disqualified for having his rangefinder in...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy