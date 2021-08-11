Turn your focus to God

For many years, when the Alaska pastors from our Lutheran tradition would gather, we would spend time sharing. Our practice was that we each shared a high and a low in our lives at that time. Then we would pray for each other. In this way we worked to keep connected and to encourage each other in life and in faith and in ministry of our Lord. However, while this was mostly a good idea, there was a drawback. Some ministries were smaller, or more difficult. When some pastors shared month after month of how well things seemed to be going in their congregations and in their lives, others felt that they only had struggles to share. In fact, this became a problem for some of the pastors. The truth is that we all have struggles in this sinful world. We all experience good times and bad times. Yet, it can seem that life is somehow easier for some. Those who may face more trials and difficulties can be discouraged.