Albertville Police search for man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child, who was later found safe. Officers were called to a home on Horton Road Wednesday morning about a kidnapping. Investigators say Armando Garcia Morales, of Albertville, forced his way into the victim’s home, physically assaulted her, and kidnapped her 11-month-old child.whnt.com
