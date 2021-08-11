Cancel
Albertville, AL

Albertville Police search for man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child, who was later found safe. Officers were called to a home on Horton Road Wednesday morning about a kidnapping. Investigators say Armando Garcia Morales, of Albertville, forced his way into the victim’s home, physically assaulted her, and kidnapped her 11-month-old child.

