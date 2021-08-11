Cancel
Massachusetts State

Which Massachusetts cities and towns are requiring masks?

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
BOSTON — As concerns over the delta variant continue, more cities and towns are implementing indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status.

Where does your city or town fall?

  • Arlington: Face coverings are required in all municipal buildings.
  • Belmont: The town of Belmont has decided to enact a town mask mandate to cover municipal buildings, as well as any indoor public space, including restaurants, bars, retail shops and gyms.
  • Boston: Masks are required within all city buildings. Museums and the aquarium are also once again requiring masks inside, regardless of vaccination status.
  • Brockton: All employees and visitors in city buildings will now be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing measures.
  • Brookline: Masks are now required for all people in town buildings and those visiting indoor public spaces.
  • Cambridge: Cambridge Public Health Department recommends that residents, vaccinated and not, wear a mask when indoors outside the home.
  • Framingham: Masks required in city municipal buildings.
  • Lowell: Effective August 16, the city of Lowell will require masks to be worn in all city buildings.
  • Lynn: Anyone visiting or working in municipal buildings must wear a face mask, effective August 12. The policy also extends to school buildings; masks will be required for all Lynn staff and students at the start of the school year.
  • Nantucket: The Nantucket Board of Health is requiring masks to be worn anytime someone is inside a public building, including retail shops, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, places of religious worship and municipal buildings.
  • Plymouth: Masks must be worn in municipally-owned buildings by employees and visitors.
  • Provincetown: Residents and visitors are required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, including all indoor restaurants, theater or performance venues, bars and dance floors, lodgings, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices or other public facilities.
  • Revere: Masks are required in all municipal buildings.
  • Salem: Salem’s Board of Health unanimously passed an indoor mask mandate for all public indoor spaces or businesses - regardless of vaccination status - from August 23 to November 13. The city also voted to require all students and staff to wear masks in the classroom when the new school year begins.
  • Somerville: Masks are required in all city buildings. Indoor masking of staff and students is also required for current summer programs in Somerville schools and is expected to continue for the return of full classes in the fall.
  • Swampscott: Masks required in all municipal buildings, including Town Hall, the library, senior center, department of public works, police and fire stations.
  • Worcester: City employees and visitors must wear masks inside all municipal buildings.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

